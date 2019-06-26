Later in the article: "Moore also has argued for the elimination of child labor laws, joked about AIDS and said women should be allowed to referee sports only if they are attractive."
"Moore may sign up with Decentral, a start-up that bills itself as a crypto central bank. It would regulate digital currency much as the Fed controls the U.S. monetary system, even as lawmakers are pushing for answers on how cryptocurrencies could affect global markets.Stephen Moore, after failed bid for Federal Reserve, looks to cryptocurrency | Washington Post
A crypto gig would be a significant pivot from Moore’s recent Fed aspirations, given that some economists contend cryptocurrencies undercut the Fed’s authority. But as a “pretty limited-government guy,” Moore told The Washington Post, he can get behind a private currency capable of competing with government-issued ones.
“I feel like cryptocurrency is like new Internet in terms of challenging the way we do business in America, and how we get information and how we do trades,” Moore said."
