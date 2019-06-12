Also see The U.S. still hasn’t done nearly enough to stop election interference | Washington Post
"“I want everyone to know that, in my view, what happened in 2016 will make what happens in 2020 look like small potatoes,” Senator Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat who sits on the Intelligence Committee, told me. “It’s not just the Russians. There are hostile foreign actors who are messing with two hundred years’ worth of really precious history.” Wyden recently reintroduced the pave Act, a wish list of election-security provisions that failed to get through the Senate last year. The measure includes the use of hand-marked paper ballots and a prohibition on wireless modems and other kinds of Internet connectivity, all of which have been advocated by computer scientists and other election experts for years.Mitch McConnell is Making the 2020 Election Open Season for Hackers | The New Yorker
But with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, making it clear that he will not advance any election-security legislation, the pave Act, and also other election-security bills, many of which have bipartisan support, will languish. McConnell has made 2020 open season for hackers aiming to undermine our election system. The E.A.C. has made this easier, by displaying not only intransigence and institutional weaknesses but also a willful disregard of the threats facing our elections."
