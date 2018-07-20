See this WhatsApp blog post for more details (albeit not many...)
"“We’re horrified by the violence in India, and we’ve announced number of different product changes to help address these issues,” a company spokesperson told Recode. “It’s a challenge which requires an action by civil society, government and tech companies.”WhatsApp will drastically limit forwarding across the globe to stop the spread of fake news, following violence in India and Myanmar -- Recode
Limiting the rate at which people can forward messages won’t solve the problem, of course, but WhatsApp hopes it will slow down the viral impact that social networks have become known for.
Facebook’s fake news problem isn’t just causing violence in India. The rapid spread of misinformation online, often over WhatsApp, has also resulted in killings in countries like Myanmar and Sri Lanka."