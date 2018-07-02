A new summer hobby for cryptocurrency fans; also see Bitcoin Creator, Whoever It Is, Hints at Telling All in Book (Bloomberg)
"The “who was Satoshi” game is more than a cute online parlor exercise, given the vast resources apparently locked away in Nakamoto’s digital wallets. Researchers believe that the person or persons who invented Bitcoin still retains upwards of 900,000 Bitcoins, a fortune that even at today’s depressed prices—Bitcoin is down about 70 percent from its peak value of $22,000 per coin at the end of last year—would net Nakamoto about $5.8 billion. That’s roughly the equivalent of designer Ralph Lauren’s fortune and enough, if he is an American, to place Nakamoto among the 100 wealthiest Americans.Did Satoshi Nakamoto Write This Book Excerpt? A Wired Investigation -- Wired
“The truth is one that people will not come to expect,” Nakamoto says in the excerpt, continuing, “Because the truth is too special to give away, requires a long answer, which will be in the book.”"