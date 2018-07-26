Some days are better than others... Tbd if the next FB rebound will be faster than the post-Cambridge Analytica recovery (less than two months); a NYT article notes "[...] through Wednesday’s market close, Facebook’s stock had gained 43 percent from its lows in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March"
"For many of the world’s richest people, losing $16.8 billion in a day would be a wipeout.Mark Zuckerberg lost $16.8 billion when Facebook stocks tumbled — for him, it’s not that big a deal -- The Boston Globe
For Mark Zuckerberg, it’s just about a fifth of his net worth.
His fortune tumbled in late trading Wednesday, as shares of the social media giant slid 20 percent in post-market trading in New York on disappointing results. If that holds through Thursday’s close, he will slide to sixth place from third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It would also wipe his $13.7 billion of gains for the year, leaving him with just less than $70 billion."