In other Walmart news, see Walmart is reportedly planning a video streaming service to compete with Netflix and Amazon (Quartz)
"Walmart has found itself a fairy godparent in Microsoft. The two companies have teamed up to "further accelerate Walmart's digital transformation in retail," and Microsoft chief Satya Nadella told The Wall Street Journal that their shared rivalry against Amazon is "absolutely core" to their partnership. Over the next five years, the retail giant will expand its use of Microsoft's cloud solutions, including Redmond's Amazon Web Services competitor Azure. While their announcement didn't specifically mention it, a Reuters report in June said Microsoft is developing a cashier-less technology powered by Azure that works just like Amazon Go. The report also said that the tech giant is already in talks with Walmart to take the tech for a spin."Microsoft and Walmart form a digital alliance against Amazon -- Engadget