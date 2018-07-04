Thursday, July 12, 2018

4 new ways Microsoft 365 takes the work out of teamwork—including free version of Microsoft Teams -- Microsoft Office 365 blog

I'm old enough to remember when people actually had to pay for communication/collaboration apps...
"Beginning today, Teams is available in a free version worldwide in 40 languages. Whether you’re a freelancer, a small business owner, or part of a team inside a large organization, you can start using Teams today.
The free version includes the following for up to 300 people:
  • Unlimited chat messages and search.
  • Built-in audio and video calling for individuals, groups, and full team meetups.
  • 10 GB of team file storage plus additional 2 GB per person for personal storage.
  • Integrated, real-time content creation with Office Online apps, including built-in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.
  • Unlimited app integrations with 140+ business apps to choose from—including Adobe, Evernote, and Trello.
  • Ability to communicate and collaborate with anyone inside or outside your organization, backed by Microsoft’s secure, global infrastructure."
p.s. the Standard edition of Workplace by Facebook is also free, and the Premium edition is at most $3/active user/month; the Premium version is also free for nonprofits and educational institution staff
