I'm old enough to remember when people actually had to pay for communication/collaboration apps...
4 new ways Microsoft 365 takes the work out of teamwork—including free version of Microsoft Teams -- Microsoft Office 365 blog
"Beginning today, Teams is available in a free version worldwide in 40 languages. Whether you’re a freelancer, a small business owner, or part of a team inside a large organization, you can start using Teams today.p.s. the Standard edition of Workplace by Facebook is also free, and the Premium edition is at most $3/active user/month; the Premium version is also free for nonprofits and educational institution staff
The free version includes the following for up to 300 people:
- Unlimited chat messages and search.
- Built-in audio and video calling for individuals, groups, and full team meetups.
- 10 GB of team file storage plus additional 2 GB per person for personal storage.
- Integrated, real-time content creation with Office Online apps, including built-in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.
- Unlimited app integrations with 140+ business apps to choose from—including Adobe, Evernote, and Trello.
- Ability to communicate and collaborate with anyone inside or outside your organization, backed by Microsoft’s secure, global infrastructure."
4 new ways Microsoft 365 takes the work out of teamwork—including free version of Microsoft Teams -- Microsoft Office 365 blog