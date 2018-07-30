It's going to be an interesting week for investors...
"These days not only is the tech sector bigger, but more and more of the economy, in all sectors, is towered over by tech companies. Amazon is the nation’s most important retailer, not just one with a market value that’s $500 billion larger than the value of Walmart and Costco combined. Alphabet dominates the advertising industry, and even has a foot in the auto business with its self-driving car company, Waymo. Netflix is as much a part of Hollywood and the media landscape as any other company.Is the Facebook Flop a Sign of Market Trouble to Come? -- Bloomberg
And that’s where the growth is. Stock values are elevated these days in part because the profits of public companies tend to be growing faster than the rest of the economy, with profit margins at all-time highs. Facebook could be a canary-in-the-mine there. It also could prove to be an early indicator of how the government plans to deal with big tech’s dominance of information and media."