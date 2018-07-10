From a multifaceted YouTube news update; hopefully not partnering with Sinclair Broadcast Corp.; also see YouTube Debuts Plan to Promote and Fund 'Authoritative' News (Wired)
"Showcasing more local news, starting with the U.S.Building a better news experience on YouTube, together -- YouTube blog
Many people want, value, and trust local news. And when a major event happens, local reporters are often the first on site to capture events as they unfold. We’ve begun testing features that surface local news in the YouTube app for TV screens across 25 media markets around the United States, making it easy to access local news in the living room--our fastest growing screen. So far, local news has seen strong engagement, and we will be expanding it to dozens more markets like Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Kansas City."