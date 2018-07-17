Also see Netflix isn't doomed by one quarter unless people start questioning the long-term investor thesis (CNBC)
"Netflix said it added 5.2 million subscribers in the three months to the end of June, the same number it did during the period last year.Netflix shares plunge as subscriber growth rate stalls -- BBC
The streaming service had forecast growth of 6.2 million.
The decline in share price follows a successful run for the stock, which had roughly doubled so far this year.
The firm's shares ended Monday's trading session at about $400, but tumbled by 14% after the market closed as investors digested the firm's quarterly results."