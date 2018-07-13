Check the full post for a timely NoSQL reality check by MemSQL's product management lead
"Dealing with these trade-offs might be NoSQL’s greatest contribution to the database world. It forced an evolution, combining the best of the big data capabilities with the structure and flexibility of the proven relational model to produce a scalable relational database.Thank You for Your Help NoSQL, but We Got It from Here -- MemSQL Blog
Relational databases evolved to create an entirely new generation of systems that can handle nearly all of the workloads, with the scalability, reliability, and availability requirements that modern applications demand. From traditional workloads such as transactional applications and business analytics, to newer workloads such as multi-tenant services and operational analytics. The rise of new databases such as Google Spanner, Azure Data Warehouse, and our eponymous database, MemSQL, have proven that, for the majority of use cases, relational databases are easier to use and generally perform better than the NoSQL systems.
I know this might be controversial. I also know that you might quickly dismiss my perspective as biased. But let me break down the history, architecture, and applications of these databases, then judge for yourself."