The trigger: Maggie Haberman: Why I Needed to Pull Back From Twitter (NYT)
"The CEO of Twitter has admitted the platform is no longer a place where nuanced or thoughtful discussion can take place, after a leading American political reporter quit the “anger video game” after constant attacks.Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits platform not a place for 'nuanced discussion' as top 'New York Times' reporter quits after abuse -- The Independent
Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the social media site in 2006, said the company needed to fundamentally “focus more on conversational dynamics within Twitter”, after the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman slammed the platform’s increasing toxicity.
“We haven’t paid enough consistent attention here,” said Mr Dorsey. “Better organisation, more context, helping to identify credibility, ease of use.”"