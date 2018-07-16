Tangentially, see Looking Through the Eyes of China’s Surveillance State (NYT)
"On Friday, company president Brad Smith urged lawmakers in a blog post to form a bipartisan and expert commission that could set standards and ward against abuses of face recognition, in which software can be used to identify a person from afar without their consent.Microsoft calls for regulation of facial recognition, saying it’s too risky to leave to tech industry alone -- The Washington Post
“This technology can catalog your photos, help reunite families or potentially be misused and abused by private companies and public authorities alike,” Smith said. “The only way to regulate this broad use is for the government to do so.”
Smith’s announcement comes amid a torrent of public criticism aimed at Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants over their development and distribution of the powerful identification and surveillance technology — including from their own employees."