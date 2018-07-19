In other not-dead-yet news, see Best Buy Should Be Dead, But It’s Thriving in the Age of Amazon (Bloomberg)
"Big Blue reported non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $3.08 a share on revenue of $20 billion. Wall Street was expecting IBM to deliver non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $3.04 a share on revenue of $19.85 billion. IBM delivered its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth following a solid first quarter.IBM delivers Q2 revenue growth, IBM Z leads hardware gains -- ZDNet
The company said its cloud as-a-service revenue was at an annual run rate of $11.1 billion. IBM also showed revenue growth of 15 percent for its "strategic imperatives" revenue, which includes analytics, security, cloud and Watson.
Hardware, led by IBM Z systems, delivered the strongest revenue growth in the quarter."