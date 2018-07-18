On a related note, Republicans accused Facebook, Google and Twitter of bias. Democrats called the hearing ‘dumb.’ (The Washington Post) and A reporter posing as a Dublin Facebook moderator found that pages from far-right groups face looser content standards; Facebook vows to improve its training (The Verge)
"It’s official: President Trump is the single biggest political advertiser on Facebook.The Biggest Spender of Political Ads on Facebook? President Trump -- NYT
Mr. Trump and his political action committee spent $274,000 on ads on the social network since early May, outpacing the second-biggest spender, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood spent just over $188,000 on Facebook ads over the same period.
The ads bought by Mr. Trump and his PAC were also seen the most by Facebook’s users, having been viewed by at least 37 million people since May. That compared with 24 million people who saw the second-most viewed group of political ads, which were also from Planned Parenthood."