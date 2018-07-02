Also see Can Elon Musk and Tesla Reinvent the Way Cars Are Made? (NYT)
"Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered on its CEO’s promise to build a lower-priced car at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of June.CEO Musk: Tesla hits weekly goal of making 5,000 Models 3s -- The Washington Post
CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that’s designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker. Musk also said the company had cranked out a combined 2,000 of Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles, bringing overall production to a record 7,000 for the week."