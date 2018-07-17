Tuesday, July 17, 2018

In Blow to Sinclair, F.C.C. Chief Says He Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Tribune Deal -- NYT

Sinclair may also want to reconsider the informal a.k.a. "Trump TV," unless they have big plans to expand into Russia...
"The Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plan to create a broadcasting behemoth that could rival Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News was dealt a potentially crippling blow on Monday by the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Sinclair, already the largest owner of local television stations in the United States, is seeking to buy the rival Tribune Media for $3.9 billion. The F.C.C.’s chairman, Ajit Pai, said Monday that he had “serious concerns” with the acquisition and was seeking to have a judge review aspects of the deal."
In Blow to Sinclair, F.C.C. Chief Says He Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Tribune Deal -- NYT
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 