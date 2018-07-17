Sinclair may also want to reconsider the informal a.k.a. "Trump TV," unless they have big plans to expand into Russia...
"The Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plan to create a broadcasting behemoth that could rival Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News was dealt a potentially crippling blow on Monday by the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.In Blow to Sinclair, F.C.C. Chief Says He Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Tribune Deal -- NYT
Sinclair, already the largest owner of local television stations in the United States, is seeking to buy the rival Tribune Media for $3.9 billion. The F.C.C.’s chairman, Ajit Pai, said Monday that he had “serious concerns” with the acquisition and was seeking to have a judge review aspects of the deal."