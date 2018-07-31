On a related note, see India Considers Sweeping GDPR-Style Curbs for Online Data (Bloomberg)
"Both documents stemmed from investigations into misinformation on social media platforms and offer some common solutions. For instance, the reports propose large tech companies should:How to Fix Social Media’s Big Problems? Lawmakers Have Ideas -- NYT
■ Undergo audits of their data and algorithms.
■ Be liable if they fail to take down illegal or damaging content.
■ Have a duty to identify and remove fake accounts.
■ Be subject to legislation demanding their transparency.
Many of the 20 policy proposals put forward by Mr. Warner’s office are specific to the United States. For example, the paper proposed the United States adopt sweeping new privacy legislation similar to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and provide the Federal Trade Commission with greater rule-making authority to protect the digital lives of consumers."