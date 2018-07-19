Details rumored to unfold at CES 2019
"The Wall Street Journal’s Timothy Martin reports that Samsung’s highly anticipated foldable phone will arrive early next year with a flexible 7-inch screen and a secondary display bar on the exterior of the device.Samsung’s foldable phone will reportedly have a 7-inch screen and a secondary display -- TNW
At that size, Samsung is veering into tablet territory – but because it’s foldable, the handset will likely be as portable as smaller models.
It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out. The Korean hardware conglomerate is also believed to be working on curved batteries for this upcoming device, along with flexible OLED displays. The latter should come easy to Samsung, seeing as how it’s the leading supplier of this type of screen tech worldwide."