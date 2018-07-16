Trump's favorite media channel finally gets around to some long-overdue housekeeping
"The Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks suspensions prompted criticism from Clinton supporters who said Twitter was doing too little, too late.Twitter finally suspends Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks in light of Mueller indicting 12 Russian agents who used the accounts (The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Robby Mook, Clinton’s former campaign manager, said the development should serve as a sobering reminder for journalists and politicians.
“Every campaign and media outlet needs to think long and hard about how their actions may make them accessories to a foreign attack on our democracy,” Mook told The News. “This will happen again and all of us — all sides and parties — will be tested.”"