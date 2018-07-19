Hey Siri, is this a big deal?... Also see Apple put Google's former AI boss in charge of Siri and machine learning (CNBC)
"Gruber, along with Dag Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer, cofounded Siri Inc, the company which created the original Siri app and which Apple purchased in 2010 for $200 million. Siri was introduced in the iPhone 4s the following year, with its then-unique combination of speech recognition and “assistant” features wowing critics. The honeymoon period lasted a few years, but Siri has since lost ground to rivals like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.The last Siri co-founder has retired from Apple -- The Verge
Kittlaus and Cheyer left Apple years ago and founded Viv Labs; another digital assistant startup that was bought by Samsung in 2016 to help shape its Bixby functionality. Gruber, meanwhile, became head of Siri’s Advanced Development Group. According to The Information, he will be leaving the company to pursue “personal interests in photography and ocean conservation.” The same story also noted the departure of Apple’s head of search, Vipul Ved Prakash, who joined the company in 2013 with the acquisition of his company Topsy, which was integrated into Spotlight to search the web and social media."