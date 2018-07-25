For more details, see General Motors wants its customers to rent their cars to other people (The Verge, with the subtitle "Airbnb for cars")
"General Motors announced the launch of a peer-to-peer rental program on Tuesday, allowing GM owners to list their personal vehicles to rent through the automaker’s car-sharing platform.GM launches a peer-to-peer car-sharing service -- The Washington Post
Dubbed Peer Cars, the program lets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners put their cars and trucks up for rent when they aren’t using them. The company is touting the service as a way for GM customers to earn extra income. The service is an expansion of GM’s car-sharing platform, Maven, which rents out GM-owned cars, the company said.
"Your car is one of the most expensive things you own. Sitting idle, it is a wasted asset,” said Julia Steyn, vice president of General Motors urban mobility and Maven. "Maven’s peer-to-peer offering is a smart way for owners to offset their vehicle investment.”"