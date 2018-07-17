Perhaps they should consider migrating to Google Cloud Platform... On a brighter Amazon note, Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in modern history (CNBC)
"Prime Day, which Amazon created four years ago, has grown rapidly in recent years and now brings in billions in sales for the company. On Monday, the sale kicked off at 3 p.m. – and almost immediately crashed Amazon’s website and mobile app for about 45 minutes. “UH-OH,” said a message on the company’s app. “Something went wrong on our end.” Amazon said it was trying to fix the problem.Amazon Prime Day: Worker strikes and a site crash dent the online shopping bonanza -- The Washington Post
The Prime Day computer glitch – which appeared to be the most widespread to date – and worker strikes added up to a spate of bad news for the online giant, which has been heavily promoting its discount event for weeks."