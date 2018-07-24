Check the DTP site for more details
"Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter have jointly announced an open source project named the Data Transfer Project. The project creates a service-to-service data portability platform. The goal of the project is to empower users to easily move data across online service providers. The companies pitch the Data Transfer Project as a key to innovation in the next generation of compute.Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Announce Open Source Data Portability Project -- ProgrammableWeb
"The contributors to the Data Transfer Project believe portability and interoperability are central to innovation," the Data Transfer Project homesite says. "Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs.""