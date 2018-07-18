Also see Google fined a record $5 billion by the EU for Android antitrust violations (The Verge) and Google Escapes Microsoft Levels of Antitrust Pain (Bloomberg)
"The EU’s decision would bring the running total of Google fines to about 6.7 billion euros after last year’s penalty over shopping-search services. It could soon be followed by more fines from a probe into online advertising contracts.Google Fined $5 Billion by EU and Told to Alter Android Model -- Bloomberg
The European Commission fine exceeds last year’s then-record 2.4 billion-euro penalty following an investigation into Google’s shopping-search service. Google owner Alphabet Inc. and the commission both declined to comment on the Android fines.
Although the fine is a record, Alphabet generated about the same amount of money every 16 days in 2017, based on the company’s reported annual revenue of $110.9 billion for the year."