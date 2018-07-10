In other tablet news, see Why Amazon keeps making tablets when the market has been struggling (The Washington Post), which notes "Amazon doesn’t release sales figures, but analysts at IDC said that last year the company’s tablet business grew 50 percent in the holiday quarter, when it makes most of its tablet sales. Compare that with Apple, which IDC estimates saw just 0.6 percent growth at that time, or Samsung, which saw its market share decline by 13 percent from the previous year."
"Microsoft might have a challenge finding the right customer for the Surface Go, as it straddles the line between a consumption device like Apple’s $329 iPad and a more powerful (and more expensive) productivity tablet like Microsoft’s own Surface Pro or the iPad Pro. Compared to the standard iPad, the Surface Go will be challenged by Apple’s deep bench of apps designed for touchscreens and entertainment, as Windows 10 still lags far behind when it comes to touch optimized apps. For use as a dedicated productivity machine when paired with the keyboard attachment, the Go’s lower-end processor might not be powerful enough to really work well as an everyday computer.Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet has a 10-inch screen and starts at $399 -- The Verge
It seems like Microsoft is targeting the person that uses an iPad with a Bluetooth keyboard instead of a laptop, but doesn’t rely on it enough to pony up for the iPad Pro or the even more expensive Surface Pro. The Surface Go will provide that person with access to the full Windows 10 experience, along with Microsoft’s full Office productivity suite, while still being significantly less expensive than the Surface Pro. We should be able to find out the answers to these questions and more when the Surface Go hits shelves next month."