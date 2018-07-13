I'm guessing it'll take a few decades for the increased DirectTV Now profits to cover the next round of AT&T legal fees...
"During the trial the Justice Department argued that the merger could raise prices for consumers and for the companies' rivals, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year. In response, AT&T said that the deal would actually lead to lower prices for TV viewers.Justice Department to appeal its loss in the AT&T-Time Warner trial -- The Washington Post
Soon after the deal closed, AT&T announced a price increase for DirecTV Now, the company’s online streaming video service. The company said it was increasing rates to bring the product in line with the rest of the market. But it is unclear how that price hike could affect the litigation. Some analysts said it could reflect negatively on judge Richard Leon’s analysis of the case and possibly benefit the Justice Department. The agency did not respond when asked whether the price changes contributed to its decision to appeal."