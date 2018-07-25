In other Facebook news...
"Facebook Inc. was pummeled by public criticism over privacy issues during the second quarter, spurring an unprecedented appearance in the U.S. Congress by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. Don’t expect to see much evidence of that turmoil in Facebook’s earnings report on Wednesday.Facebook’s Quarterly Ad Revenue to Get Lift From Instagram -- Bloomberg
The social media giant is expected to post record revenue and users in the quarter, thanks in part to the photo-sharing app Instagram, according to analysts. The business, acquired for $715 million in 2012, now has more than 1 billion users and is a big reason Facebook’s advertising machine is still growing.
“Instagram has become an absolute monster in terms of user growth and engagement,” Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG, said in a research note this month."