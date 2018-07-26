Later in the article: "Oh, and they’ll come with a free helmet, because you’ll probably want to wear a helmet." See this Segway page for more details.
"Did you know Segway is making a pair of self-balancing roller shoes? It is! The company has been tinkering with all sorts of new form factors since it was acquired by Ninebot in 2015, from half-sized Segways to kick scooters. Next up: inline… shoe… platform things.Segway’s whacky new roller shoes will cost $399 -- TechCrunch
Called the Segway Drift W1s, they sorta look like what would happen if you took a hoverboard (as in the trendy 2016 hoverboard-that-doesn’t-actually-hover “hover”board, not Marty McFly’s hoverboard), split it in two and plopped one half under each foot."