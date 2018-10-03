In other *coin/*chain news, see Coinbase, the startup at the core of the crypto craze, is now considered an $8 billion company (Recode)
"Announced Monday, the Hyperledger Project and the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) have agreed to collaborate on bringing common standards to the blockchain space and cross-pollinate a wider open-source community.Two of Blockchain's Biggest Consortiums Just Joined Forces -- Coindesk
This joining of forces is notable as EEA and Hyperledger represent two of the three largest and arguably most influential enterprise blockchain communities, the third being the R3 Corda ecosystem.
If the team-up succeeds in creating common standards between the two platforms, it could sway enterprises previously on the fence to build their blockchains on one or the other, since the risk of creating new silos that don't talk to other systems is being addressed."