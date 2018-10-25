That profit level is more than six times the recent SEC fines for Elon Musk's "funding secured" tweet...
"The electric-car giant’s deliveries of its Model 3 sedan grew to 56,000 as America’s most valuable automaker surmounted production delays, delivery woes and a federal regulator’s lawsuit over Musk’s tweets.
Tesla logged a record $312 million in profit, swinging into the black for the first time since late 2016. It had $6.8 billion in revenue, compared with analysts' estimates of roughly $6.3 billion, and more than doubled its revenue compared with the same quarter last year. Tesla’s share price jumped 12 percent in after-hours trading."Tesla turns a profit in what Musk calls ‘a historic quarter’ | The Washington Post