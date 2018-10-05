Elon Musk taunts the SEC days after fraud settlement -- The Washington Post

Friday, October 05, 2018

Looks like somebody hasn't completed his Twitter sensitivity training yet...
"Tesla chief Elon Musk on Thursday taunted federal regulators a few days after reaching a settlement with them over accusations of fraud, alleging they had sued him last week to help his enemies.

“Just want to [say] that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!” he tweeted, a jeering reference to the Securities and Exchange Commission, whom he’d settled with five days earlier.

The SEC declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond."
