Later in the article: "For now, G.M. and Waymo appear to be ahead of most competitors."
"In the race to develop self-driving cars, General Motors has picked up another hefty ally.Honda Putting $2.75 Billion Into G.M.’s Self-Driving Venture -- NYT
Honda, the Japanese automaker, has agreed to buy a $750 million stake in G.M.’s autonomous vehicles unit, G.M. Cruise Holdings, the two companies said Wednesday. In addition, Honda will contribute $2 billion to the project over the next 12 years.
G.M. is aiming to develop a vehicle — based on its electric Chevrolet Bolt — with no steering wheel or pedals that can be used in driverless taxi and delivery services. The automaker hopes to develop the technology into a new and lucrative line of business, apart from making and selling cars and trucks for consumers."