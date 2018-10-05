Also see The China SuperMicro Hack: About That Bloomberg Report (Lawfare); tangentially, see Pence’s China Speech Seen as Portent of ‘New Cold War’ (NYT)
"China secretly inserted surveillance microchips into servers used by major technology companies, including Apple and Amazon.com, in an audacious military operation likely to further inflame trade tensions between the United States and its leading source of electronics components and products, Bloomberg Businessweek reported Thursday morning.China inserted surveillance microchip in servers used by Amazon and Apple, report says -- The Washington Post
The article -- which the companies vigorously denied -- detailed a sweeping years-long effort to install the surveillance chips in servers whose motherboards — the brains of the powerful computers — were assembled in China. One affected company had its servers used by U.S. government clients, including Department of Defense data centers, Navy warships and the CIA in its drone operations."