Publish different; later in the article: "Her book’s subtitle explains how it should be read: “A Totally Fictional but Essentially True Silicon Valley Story.”"
"Not long ago, it was Jessica Powell’s job to defend Silicon Valley from those who would question its worldview. As the head of public relations at Google, she ran a sprawling team that sought to buff the search company’s image and to keep criticism of the world-dominating, do-everything tech behemoth to a minimum.Silicon Valley’s Keystone Problem: ‘A Monoculture of Thought’ -- NYT
A year ago, Ms. Powell left Google. Her departure did not follow the Silicon Valley script; instead of decamping to a Google rival or a hot start-up, she decided to go to graduate school for a master of fine arts in creative writing.
Now the digital publisher Medium is publishing Ms. Powell’s debut novel, “The Big Disruption,” a zany satire set inside a tech giant that bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain internet search company. (The novel is Medium’s first full-length book; it can be read online free.)"