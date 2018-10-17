Also see Facebook’s ex-security chief will start a new center to bring Washington and Silicon Valley together (The Verge)
"“There aren’t processes to thoughtfully think through these trade-offs,” he said in an interview ahead of his talk at the university’s Center for International Security and Cooperation. “You end up with these for-profit, very powerful organizations that are not democratically accountable, making decisions that are in their best and often short-term interest … without there being a much more open and democratic discussion of what these issues are.”Facebook’s former security chief warns of tech’s ‘negative impacts’ — and has a plan to help solve them -- The Washington Post
He hopes the new initiative, called the Stanford Internet Observatory, will help unite “sometimes warring factions” of academia, tech companies and Washington policymakers to work together to help solve “the negative impacts technology can have on society,” he said."