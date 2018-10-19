New Musk math; on a related note, see 5 Automakers Closest To Losing The Federal Tax Credit (Inside EVs)
"Musk said on Twitter that the sedan, with its “mid-range” battery pack, would cost $35,000, bringing it in line with the mass-market model he had promised for years would revolutionize the availability of electric cars.Tesla chief Elon Musk unveils a $35,000 Model 3 (that actually costs a bit more) | The Washington Post
But that price takes into account federal and state tax rebates. Before the discounts, it will sell for $45,000 — though the company says buyers should think of the car as far cheaper, because of the money they’ll save on gas.
Musk sparked a frenzy of customer reservations in 2016 when he said the Model 3 would cost $35,000 before incentives, such as a $7,500 federal tax credit — a price point that would help Tesla expand beyond its traditional range of well-heeled buyers. That model, however, remains delayed until 2019, the company said Thursday."