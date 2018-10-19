Tesla chief Elon Musk unveils a $35,000 Model 3 (that actually costs a bit more) | The Washington Post

Friday, October 19, 2018

New Musk math; on a related note, see 5 Automakers Closest To Losing The Federal Tax Credit (Inside EVs)
"Musk said on Twitter that the sedan, with its “mid-range” battery pack, would cost $35,000, bringing it in line with the mass-market model he had promised for years would revolutionize the availability of electric cars.

But that price takes into account federal and state tax rebates. Before the discounts, it will sell for $45,000 — though the company says buyers should think of the car as far cheaper, because of the money they’ll save on gas.

Musk sparked a frenzy of customer reservations in 2016 when he said the Model 3 would cost $35,000 before incentives, such as a $7,500 federal tax credit — a price point that would help Tesla expand beyond its traditional range of well-heeled buyers. That model, however, remains delayed until 2019, the company said Thursday."
