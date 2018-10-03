Wednesday, October 03, 2018

Microsoft Surface Headphones: Hands-on with Microsoft's new Bose-buster noise-canceling headphones -- CNET

Because what the world needs now is Cortana headphones...
"Sure, Microsoft has new Surface PCs. But what the company unveiled alongside those products on Tuesday is a total surprise. It's not a new keyboard or mouse -- but an entry into a totally new product category for the company: a set of premium noise-canceling headphones simply called Surface Headphones, arriving in stores this fall for $350, with a limited release in the US only.

Microsoft doing headphones? It didn't seem as odd as it sounds, because, well, everybody seems to be doing headphones these days. But how good could they be? Or rather: Could they compete with top noise-canceling headphones from Bose and Sony, which also happen to cost around $350?"
