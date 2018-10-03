Because what the world needs now is Cortana headphones...
"Sure, Microsoft has new Surface PCs. But what the company unveiled alongside those products on Tuesday is a total surprise. It's not a new keyboard or mouse -- but an entry into a totally new product category for the company: a set of premium noise-canceling headphones simply called Surface Headphones, arriving in stores this fall for $350, with a limited release in the US only.Microsoft Surface Headphones: Hands-on with Microsoft's new Bose-buster noise-canceling headphones -- CNET
Microsoft doing headphones? It didn't seem as odd as it sounds, because, well, everybody seems to be doing headphones these days. But how good could they be? Or rather: Could they compete with top noise-canceling headphones from Bose and Sony, which also happen to cost around $350?"