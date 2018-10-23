Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Dyson Picks Singapore to Build Electric Cars Rivaling Tesla | Bloomberg

Later in the article: "Exactly what type of cars Dyson will be producing remains to be revealed. Construction is still ongoing at its test facility at Hullavington, England, which includes a now 400-strong automotive team, a handling track and an off-road route."
"The country also has a free trade agreement with China, the world’s largest market for electric cars. While Tesla last week took a step toward building an auto plant in Shanghai, Dyson’s founder, James Dyson, has complained about IP theft in China.
China will remain the top electric-vehicle market at least until 2040, when more than half of all new car sales and a third of the planet’s fleet -- equal to 559 million automobiles -- will be electric, according to a forecast by Bloomberg NEF. James Dyson said the company’s “center of gravity” has tilted toward Asia, which last year generated almost three quarters of revenue growth."
Dyson Picks Singapore to Build Electric Cars Rivaling Tesla | Bloomberg
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 