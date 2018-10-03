Manage different; in other Tesla news, Tesla meets its Model 3 production goals for third quarter (The Washington Post)
"“What it tells us is this board, as a strategic plan, must be using the Jim Jones-Jonestown suicide pact,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management, said Friday on CNBC. “They are drinking the Kool-Aid of the founder. It is completely as self-destructive as Musk is.”Elon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla: Fight the S.E.C., or I Quit -- NYT
But Mr. Musk had given the board little choice: In a phone call with directors before their lawyers went back to federal regulators with a final decision, Mr. Musk threatened to resign on the spot if the board insisted that he and the company enter into the settlement. Not only that, he demanded the board publicly extol his integrity."