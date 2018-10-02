Tuesday, October 02, 2018

Google announces “Project Stream”—a “test” of game streaming in Chrome -- Ars Technica

Also see Pushing the limits of streaming technology (Google Keyword blog); in other gaming news, see Honour of Kings uses facial recognition to check ages (BBC)
"Google just announced "Project Stream," a "technical test" of a service designed to stream AAA video games à la Playstation Now and GeForce Now. We've heard rumors of a "Project Yeti" gaming service for some time now, and this looks to be the first sign of a real "Google Gaming" product.

The Project Stream test will involve streaming Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to desktop-class Chrome browsers, which means it will work on Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. Google's blog post says that a "limited number of participants" will be able to try the game for free starting October 5. A 25Mbps Internet connection is "recommended" for the service, and you'll need accounts with Google and Ubisoft. For controls, you have options of a keyboard and mouse or a USB (not Bluetooth) game controller. Google says a recent Xbox or Playstation controller will work fine. Provided you are 17 years or older and live in the US, you can sign up at projectstream.google.com."
