See Removing Additional Inauthentic Activity from Facebook (Facebook Newsroom) for more details; also see Made and Distributed in the U.S.A.: Online Disinformation (NYT)
"Facebook said on Thursday it purged more than 800 U.S. publishers and accounts for flooding users with politically-oriented spam, reigniting accusations of political censorship and arbitrary decision-making.Facebook purged over 800 U.S. accounts and pages for pushing political spam -- The Washington Post
In doing so, Facebook demonstrated its increased willingness to wade into the thorny territory of policing domestic political activity. Some of the accounts had been in existence for years, had amassed millions of followers, and professed support for conservative or liberal ideas, such as one page that billed itself as “the first publication to endorse President Donald J. Trump.” Facebook’s ability to monitor manipulation of users is under an intense spotlight in the weeks ahead of the U.S. midterm elections."