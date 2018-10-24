Also see Tim Cook warns of ‘data-industrial complex’ in call for comprehensive US privacy laws | The Verge
"Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Wednesday warned the world’s most powerful regulators that the poor privacy practices of some tech companies, the ills of social media and the erosion of trust in his own industry threaten to undermine “technology’s awesome potential” to address challenges like disease and climate change.Apple’s Tim Cook delivers searing critique of Silicon Valley | The Washington Post
In a searing critique of Silicon Valley — delivered from the well of European Parliament in Brussels — Cook began by stressing he remains optimistic that “new technologies are driving breakthroughs in humanity’s greatest common projects.”
But the Apple leader expressed alarm about divisive political rhetoric that proliferates on social media platforms, and rogue actors and governments that seize on algorithms to “deepen divisions, incite violence, and even undermine our shared sense of what is true and what is false.”"