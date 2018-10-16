Highlights below; for more details, see Fidelity Digital Assets: The Journey From Idea To Market (Fidelity Digital Assets on Medium):
- "Fidelity Investments, which administers more than $7.2 trillion in client assets, announced a new and separate company called Fidelity Digital Asset Services on Monday.
- The firm will handle custody for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and will execute trades on multiple exchanges for investors such as hedge funds and family offices.
- Other crypto companies have debuted similar products, but Fidelity is the first Wall Street incumbent to officially provide cryptocurrency solutions such as custody.
Fidelity just made it easier for hedge funds and other pros to invest in cryptocurrencies -- CNBC
- “Our goal is to make digitally native assets, such as bitcoin, more accessible to investors,” Fidelity Investments Chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson says."