"Twitter is still rife with “fake news” a month out from the 2018 midterms, with more than 80 percent of the accounts that regularly spread misinformation in 2016 still active, a new study released Thursday found.Twitter still awash in fake news, study finds -- Politco
The report — sponsored by the nonprofit Knight Foundation and written by George Washington University professor Matthew Hindman and Vlad Barash, the science director at network analysis firm Graphika — found that those accounts together still publish upward of a million tweets a day."