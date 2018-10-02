In other Tesla news, see Unraveling a Tesla Mystery: Lots (and Lots) of Parked Cars (NYT)
"Tesla shares soared by more than 17 percent Monday after chief executive Elon Musk settled a federal lawsuit over the weekend that could have resulted in his ouster from the company and thrown the all-electric carmaker into chaos.Tesla shares soar after Musk settles with SEC -- The Washington Post
The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk after accusing him of misleading investors when he announced on Twitter in August that he was planning to take the company private and proclaimed that he had already secured the funding to seal the deal. Regulators sought to remove Musk from Tesla and ban the billionaire entrepreneur from serving as chief executive of any public company. The company’s stock dropped by 14 percent following the suit."