For anyone looking for a lot more to read... (Note: the offer is for new subscribers only, but I assume current NYT subscribers can cancel their existing subscriptions and sign up for the bundle)
"If you already have or are looking into a subscription for The New York Times, then Scribd has a bundle for you that’s a great deal: for $12.99 a month, you can subscribe to both NYT and Scribd.Scribd partners with The New York Times for a cheaper joint subscription -- The Verge
Scribd is an unlimited reading subscription service that enables you to read books, newspapers, and magazines, as well as listen to audiobooks. The new plan extends beyond just Scribd — which is $8.99 monthly — and includes the entirety of The New York Times website. As part of the bundle, you also get access to The New York Times Digital Archive, and The New York Times app via their Basic Digital Access plan. Usually, a full NYT subscription costs $14.99 monthly."