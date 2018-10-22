See this ITI press release for details
"A leading tech lobbying group in Washington Monday introduced a plan for regulations to protect user privacy online, becoming the latest player to try to shape new legislation that the industry sees as increasingly likely.Tech lobby outlines its own set of privacy regulations | Axios
The big picture: Lawmakers in Washington — spurred on by new rules enacted in Europe and California — are trying to craft their own privacy legislation. Industry groups are laying out their own guidelines for policymakers as they look to shape the debate.
Details: The framework from ITI, whose members include Google and Facebook, is designed to guide policymakers in the United States and around the world as they weigh concerns about data privacy online, said ITI president Dean Garfield."