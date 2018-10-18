Back to business as usual?...
"Facebook Inc. has tentatively concluded that spammers looking to make money, and not a nation-state, were behind the largest-ever data theft at the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The people behind the attack were a group of Facebook and Instagram spammers that present themselves as a digital marketing company, and whose activities were previously known to Facebook’s security team, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's internal investigation."Facebook tentatively concludes spammers were behind recent data breach: WSJ | Reuters