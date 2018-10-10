See this Google post for more details; also see Stop and Ask: Why Does Google Need Hardware? (Bloomberg), which notes "It would be generous to call Google a niche seller of smartphones"
"The gadgets are Google’s third wave since it started making consumer devices in 2016. The internet company has pushed these products as a way to showcase its prowess in areas like artificial intelligence and image processing.New Pixel Phones and Other Gadgets Keep Google in the Hardware Hunt -- NYT
Yet the efforts have not had a meaningful impact on Google’s sales or market share. For a company that makes most of its money selling advertising next to search results, the hardware increasingly appears to be an expensive hobby. One of its biggest hits thus far is a Google-branded wireless router, which is too much of a niche product to serve as the foundation of a hardware strategy."